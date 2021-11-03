As we approach COP 26, Business Reporter is delighted to introduce the SustainabilityTalks series, in support of the UN SDG’s and the Decade of Action.

Insures focus on risk and resilience

Business Reporter: Sustainability talks

Climate Change is considered the number one risk to the world’s economy. Global property insurance premiums are predicted to rise by a fifth by 2040 due to the growing frequency and severity of extreme weather.

For insurers, the risk is two-pronged – they face increased pay-outs to policy-holders as a result of more frequent floods, wildfires and droughts, while the huge investment portfolios they use to pay out on claims are also at risk from the impacts of climate change on all sectors of the economy.

Business Reporter is delighted to share the Insurance, Sustainability and Climate roundtable with some of the UK’s industry experts to discuss how the insurance industry is developing resilience in their investments and for businesses and policy-holders.

The panel includes:

Alix Bedford, Risk Proposition Manager, Zurich Municipal

Ben Wilson, Director of Advocacy, Association of British Insurers

Dermot Kehoe, Communications and Transition Director, Flood Re

Ekhosuehi Iyahen, Secretary General, Insurance Development Forum

Rebekah Clements, Sustainability Director, Lloyd’s

Investing in our future

Business Reporter: Sustainability Talks

Explore our discussion on Sustainable Investing

Featuring: Fiona Reynolds, CEO PRI, BT Pension Scheme CEO Morten Nilsson, Eoin Murray, Head of Investment Federated Hermes

Fund Managers are always on the lookout for the best returns on their investments. But what if those investments are propping up businesses which are causing profound damage to the planet by contributing to climate change – or are likely to be adversely affected by that climate change?

With COP26 drawing attention to business’ responsibility to reach net zero, investments such as pensions, have emerged as an unexpected opportunity to make a huge impact on carbon footprints. With a growing number of people concerned over their contributions to the climate crisis, investors can encourage businesses to tackle their carbon emissions head by focusing on Environmental, Social & Governance issues.

This will make the companies more resilient and help to protect investors’ earnings and ability to pay pensions and insurance claims.

So, what is standing in the way of wholesale change to greener investments and a healthier planet?

Wicket solutions

Business Reporter: Sustainability talks

Explore our discussion on Partnerships to solve wicked problems

Featuring: Leo Horn Phathanothai, UK Head, WRI; Corli Pretorius, Deputy Director, UNEP WCMC; James Cole, External Relations, CISL

Covid-19 has been devasting for the UN’s 2030 Sustainable Development Goals to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure all people enjoy peace and prosperity. The pandemic and resulting global recession has pushed millions in developing countries, into extreme poverty, facing worsening health, education, gender and equality issues.

It’s just one example of how the sustainability challenges we face are so huge that no one government or company can tackle them on alone. Partnerships are crucial in identifying the key challenges and solutions, creating the right regulations and infrastructure to enable these solutions to be put in place, and to direct capital to the right places at the right time. So why is it so difficult to create effective coalitions?

SustainabilityTalks is Business Reporter’s thought leadership interview series featuring conversations with some of the world’s most inspirational organisations, subject matter experts, scientists and thought-provoking business leaders. It will explore their work in tackling global sustainability challenges and achieving a just transition to a low carbon economy.

Business Reporter is a United Nations SDG Media Compact member, and as such, it is committed to delivering content to its business communities that will provide insight into how business leaders and industries are moving the needle in our transition to a low carbon economy.

