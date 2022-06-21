Capitol police have issued an all-clear after a ‘suspicious package‘ was found during the House building where the House Select Committee is meeting to investigate the events of the Capitol riot.

The package was reportedly located outside the northwest door of the Cannon House Office Building. All of the staff and visitors to the area were advised to stay clear of the area.

The incident did not affect the House Select Committee hearing, which continued on Tuesday.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Suspicious package found near building where Jan 6 committee is meeting