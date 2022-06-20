Suspect: James Nesbitt holds gun to his temple in trailer for Channel 4 series

Posted on June 20, 2022

James Nesbitt’s new crime drama Suspect has received a flurry of poor reviews after its debut on Sunday (19 June).

The Channel 4 drama stars Nesbitt as DS Danny Frater, a policeman who encounters the corpse of his estranged daughter while examining a Jane Doe at the local mortuary.

A dark trailer for the series shows Nesbitt’s character holding a gun to his temple, promising more drama is to come across the eight episodes.

However, critics have pointed out that this role is one the actor has played time and time again.

