Suspect in bicyclist’s murder may have fled to New York, investigators say

Authorities now say the woman suspected of killing a professional bicyclist traveled to New York City after the murder.

Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 34, is suspected of fatally shooting Anna Moriah Wilson, 25. Ms Wilson was found dead in an apartment in Austin, Texas on 11 May, and police interviewed Ms Armstrong two days later. Then they released her, and she hasn’t been seen since.

Previously, the US Marshals – the law enforcement agency responsible for tracking down fugitives – said they believed Ms Armstrong was still in the Austin area. But on Wednesday, the agency said it now thinks she probably fled to New York.

“The US Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force … has learned through its investigation that the suspect may have fled to New York days after the killing,” the Marshals said in a press release on Wednesday.

Specifically, the investigators believe Ms Armstrong boarded a plane at Austin International Bergstrom Airport on 14 May, flew to Houston, and then got on a second plane to New York LaGuardia Airport.

Ms Armstrong has not been convicted of any crime, and is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

According to an affidavit, Ms Armstrong’s boyfriend, the cyclist Colin Strickland, had previously dated Ms Wilson. Investigators believe the murder may have been motivated by romantic jealousy. (Mr Strickland has cooperated with police and is not a suspect.)

The affidavit says Ms Armstrong’s SUV was seen on surveillance footage outside the home where Ms Wilson was shot to death.

Ms Armstrong’s father, Michael Armstrong, told ABC’s Good Morning America in an interview broadcast Tuesday that he doesn’t believe that his daughter could have killed Wilson. He said there are many “unanswered questions” about what happened.

“I know her. I know how she thinks and I know what she believes. And I know that she just would not do something like this,” Mr Armstrong said.

Ms Wilson’s family said in a statement that she was not in a relationship with anyone at the time of her death.

“There are no words that can express the pain and suffering we are experiencing due to this senseless, tragic loss,” the family said. “Moriah was a talented, kind and caring young woman. Her life was taken from her before she had the opportunity to achieve everything she dreamed of.”

The US Marshals urge anyone with information on Ms Armstrong’s whereabouts to call 1-800-336-0102 or submit a tip using the USMS Tips app.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Suspect in bicyclist’s murder may have fled to New York, investigators say