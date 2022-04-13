The suspect in the Brooklyn subway shootings has been arrested, according to multiple reports.

Frank James, 62, was arrested by NYPD patrol cops in the East Village in New York City on Wednesday.

He had been named as a suspect in Tuesday’s attack at Sunset Park in Brooklyn, that left 10 people with gunshot wounds and 18 more injured.

A video of the arrest posted by the NY_Actions Twitter account showed Mr Adams being placed in a patrol car while surrounded by officers on 1st Avenue between St Marks Place and East 9th St.

His hands were handcuffed behind his back, and he was wearing a black cap, dark cap, and long dark trousers.

According to NBC, the suspect was involved in a stabbing prior to the arrest and was being held at a local precinct.

Mr James was named as a suspect in the attacks by New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday morning.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Suspect Frank James in Brooklyn subway shooting has been arrested