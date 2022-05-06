Suspect accused of attacking Dave Chappelle will not face felony charges

Posted on May 6, 2022 0

A man accused of attacking comedian Dave Chappelle on stage at the Hollywood Bowl on 3 May will not face felony charges, officials have announced.

Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office has charged Isiah Lee with four counts of misdemeanour but said the evidence did not constitute felony charges.

Lee was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department after a man ran onto the stage during Chappelle’s performance at the Netflix Is A Joke festival and tackled him.

Source Link Suspect accused of attacking Dave Chappelle will not face felony charges