Sushmita Sen’s First Look For Shreegauri Sawant’s Biopic ‘Taali’ Has Left The Internet Divided; ‘Hire Trans Actors’

Posted on October 6, 2022 0 Comments0

Sushmita Sen has announced her next project as Taali along with her first look from Shreegauri Sawant’s Biopic. The project has left many fans impressed across the internet, some called it brave while others celebrated Shreegauri Sawant’s story being told in a commercial project. Meanwhile, some netizens pointed out that the project should have been led by a Trans actor.

In the picture, Sushmita Sen features a strong and powerful intense expression on her face in the pictures. She can be seen wearing a red and green saree paired with a dark red lip-shade and a bindi on her forehead. In the caption, Sushmita talked more about the project and said she is proud to play the role of Shreegauri Sawant, a transgender activist.

“Taali – बजाऊँगी नहीं, बजवाऊँगी ! #firstlook as #ShreegauriSawant. Nothing makes me prouder & more grateful than to have the privilege of portraying this beautiful person & of bringing her story to the world!! Here’s to life & to everyone’s right to live it with dignity!!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga,” she wrote.

According to reports, the filming is currently underway and the makers are yet to reveal the release date. The comment section was filled with fans celebrating the project and Shreegauri Sawant’s story. Many pointed out that the project should be led by trans actors. Others claimed Bollywood needs to start hiring trans actors for big films.

Meanwhile, reports have revealed that the makers have hired over 300 trans actors for the supporting roles in the project. Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee Sen took to the comments section and showered for her mother, she wrote, “Maa❤❤❤❤❤ So so so so proud of you ❤❤ Dugga Dugga ❤ I love you the mostest.” Charu Asopa also shared that she is so proud of her ‘didi’ and wrote, “Wowww… First look is awesome.. so proud of you didi. looking forward …love you didi.”

Sushmita Sen has also been working on the third season of Ram Madhvani’s Aarya which is set to release in December 2023.

Cover Image: Instagram

