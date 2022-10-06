Sushmita Sen’s First Look For Shreegauri Sawant’s Biopic ‘Taali’ Has Left The Internet Divided; ‘Hire Trans Actors’

Sushmita Sen has announced her next project as Taali along with her first look from Shreegauri Sawant’s Biopic. The project has left many fans impressed across the internet, some called it brave while others celebrated Shreegauri Sawant’s story being told in a commercial project. Meanwhile, some netizens pointed out that the project should have been led by a Trans actor.

In the picture, Sushmita Sen features a strong and powerful intense expression on her face in the pictures. She can be seen wearing a red and green saree paired with a dark red lip-shade and a bindi on her forehead. In the caption, Sushmita talked more about the project and said she is proud to play the role of Shreegauri Sawant, a transgender activist.

“Taali – बजाऊँगी नहीं, बजवाऊँगी ! #firstlook as #ShreegauriSawant. Nothing makes me prouder & more grateful than to have the privilege of portraying this beautiful person & of bringing her story to the world!! Here’s to life & to everyone’s right to live it with dignity!!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga,” she wrote.

According to reports, the filming is currently underway and the makers are yet to reveal the release date. The comment section was filled with fans celebrating the project and Shreegauri Sawant’s story. Many pointed out that the project should be led by trans actors. Others claimed Bollywood needs to start hiring trans actors for big films.

Sushmita Sen to play the character of Gauri Sawant in the upcoming OTT series based on the life of the Transgender Rights activist.

Glad that such stories are being told and Cis Het Men are not playing Trans Characters.

Wish someday they hire Trans actors for Trans Characters. pic.twitter.com/jqsz1WNLIZ — Ritushree 🌈 (@QueerNaari) October 6, 2022

I like how the argument around Sushmit Sen being cast as Gauri Sawant is how else will they get eyeballs!?

Remind me when was the last time you went to watch a Sushmita Sen movie for her acting? — Navin Noronha 🌈🐼 (@HouseOfNoronha) October 5, 2022

We can’t take our eyes off #SushmitaSen as she shares the first look of her new web series #Taali where she plays transgender activist #GauriSawant pic.twitter.com/yCa42sJxSE — Sharmila Maiti (@sharmilamaiti) October 6, 2022

Now, this is power, acceptance, inclusivity and dynamism!@thesushmitasen to play transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant in the upcoming project ‘Taali’ pic.twitter.com/8a3tiqkgFd — Maitree. ମୈତ୍ରୀ. मैत्री (@MaitreeBaral) October 6, 2022

Meanwhile, reports have revealed that the makers have hired over 300 trans actors for the supporting roles in the project. Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee Sen took to the comments section and showered for her mother, she wrote, “Maa❤❤❤❤❤ So so so so proud of you ❤❤ Dugga Dugga ❤ I love you the mostest.” Charu Asopa also shared that she is so proud of her ‘didi’ and wrote, “Wowww… First look is awesome.. so proud of you didi. looking forward …love you didi.”

Sushmita Sen has also been working on the third season of Ram Madhvani’s Aarya which is set to release in December 2023.

Cover Image: Instagram

