Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Takes Jab At Film Industry; Says ‘Sushant’s Brahmastra Is Enough To Destroy Bollywood’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Meetu Singh seemingly took an indirect dig at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s latest film Brahmastra. Singh took to her Instagram and shared a cryptic message taking a jibe at Bollywood. This post comes after some netizens have been boycotting Bollywood and Brahmastra and saying that they need justice for SSR.

Sharing an old photo of Sushant, she took a dig at Brahmastra movie and said that SSR is enough to destroy Bollywood. She further added that the movie was a pathetic attempt to win publics love.

She wrote, “Sushant’s Brahmastra is enough to destroy this Bollywood. Bollywood has always wanted to dictate the public, never stopping to show mutual respect n humility. How can we let people like this be the face of our country which is so rich in moral values? Their sorry attempt of winning d public’s love wid pretentiousness has failed. Quality n Moral values r the only thing that’ll win admiration n respect.”

