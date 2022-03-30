Susan Collins to vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court

Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine told The New York Times that she would vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.

The Maine Republican who is often considered a moderate met with Ms Jackson twice and said the second meeting inspired enough confidence to vote for her.

““I have decided to support the confirmation of Judge Jackson to be a member of the Supreme Court,” she told Carl Hulse of The Times, saying Ms Jackson would “bending the law to meet a personal preference.”

