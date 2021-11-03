Survivor: What time is it on, how to watch and everything you need to know about season 41

Season 41 of hit reality show Survivor is here.

After not airing in 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic, the new season premiered on 22 September 2021.

Travel restrictions initially prevented the cast and crew from going to Fiji to film, but it is now returning to its longstanding home for the upcoming season.

Season 41 started filming back in April, longtime host, Jeff Probst, announced on social media.

He said: “Hey, Survivor fans, I have some exciting news to share. Survivor is going back into production. Fiji has invited us back to their beautiful country to shoot Season 41.”

Probst also detailed how the series would shoot in the pandemic: “We have all of our Covid protocols in place so that everybody in Fiji will remain safe, all of our crew will be safe, and of course our players will be safe.”

“I can’t remember a time I’ve been this pumped to shoot Survivor and I’ll tell you why. The past year has reminded me, and I hope it’s reminded you, that you gotta live your life like it’s one big, great adventure, and Survivor fulfills that.”

Survivor first started in 2000 and during its over two decades on air, has been one of the most popular shows in the US. The winner of each series receives $1m (£730,000).

There are 18 new contestants for the new season: Brad Reese, Danny McCray, David Voce, Deshawn Radden, Eric Abraham, Erika Casupanan, Evvie Jagoda, Genie Chen, Heather Aldret, Jairus Robinson, Liana Wallace, Naseer, Muttalif, Ricard Foye, Sara Wilson, Shantel Smith, Sydney Segal, Tiffany Seely and Xander Hastings.

Survivor is on tonight (October 27) on CBS from 8pm EST.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

