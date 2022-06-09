Surviving shock therapy: Trans woman reveals horrors of conversion practice

Carolyn Mercer, who describes herself as a trans-historied woman, has been left horrified by the government’s decision not to ban conversion therapy for transgender people.

The 74-year-old grandmother was born male and went through electroconvulsive therapy as part of the conversion practice run by the NHS in the 1960s, when she was just 18-years-old.

“Other countries have done it, why can’t we? The answer I think is because there are people that think trans people should not even exist.”

