Suriya's 'Jai Bhim' Overtakes 'The Godfather' To Claim The Top Spot On IMDb

After several months of shutdown due to the pandemic, the world of entertainment is back, and that too with a bang. While Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar’s cop-drama ‘Sooryavanshi’ continues its juggernaut run in domestic and international box office circuits, South superstar Suriya’s legal drama ‘Jai Bhim’ has gone on to claim the top spot on IMDb with a rating of 9.6. Yes, you heard it right. The Tamil courtroom drama which was released on Amazon Prime just before Diwali has gone on to overtake the likes of The Godfather and The Shawshank Redemption to establish its dominance in the globally recognised movies ranking list.

Helmed by T. J. Gnanavel, the plot of ‘Jai Bhim’ is based on a true 1993 incident that involved a couple, Sengenni and Rajakannu, from the Irular tribe. While Rajakannu is arrested and tortured in a false case, Sengenni turns to advocate Chandru to seek help after her husband goes missing from the police custody. While Suriya essays the role of Chandru in the highly rated courtroom drama, Lijomol Jose, K Manikandan, Prakash Raj and Sibi Thomas also feature in pivotal roles.

Despite topping the IMDb list, ‘Jai Bhim’ has been mired in multiple controversies like being branded as an anti-Hindi movie to accused of tarnishing the Vanniyar community. Actor Suriya, who has been under police protection ever since the film’s release had even taken to social media to pen a thank you note to all his fans appreciating and showering the movie with love. “Dear all, this love for #Jaibhim is overwhelming. I’ve never witnessed this before! Can’t express in words how thankful I am for the trust & reassurance you all have given us. Heartfelt thanks for standing by us,” Suriya tweeted.

Dear all, this love for #Jaibhim is overwhelming. I’ve never witnessed this before! Can’t express in words how thankful I am for the trust & reassurance you all have given us. Heartfelt thanks for standing by us ✊🏼 — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) November 17, 2021

A few weeks earlier, Vicky Kaushal’s patriotic movie ‘Sardar Udham‘ which is based on revolutionary freedom fighter Udham Singh’s life, managed to earn a rating of 9.2 on IMDb. The patriotic drama which is also available on Amazon Prime also left many desi-fans proud.

