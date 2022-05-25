Surge in number of pedestrians injured by e-scooters

The number of pedestrians injured after being hit by e-scooters was nearly four times higher in 2021 than the previous year, new figures show.

Department for Transport statistics revealed that 223 people travelling on foot were wounded by the contraptions in Britain last year, including 63 who were seriously hurt.

That is up from a total of 57 pedestrian casualties in 2020, which included just 13 serious injuries.

The figures have been released just weeks after the Government announced it plans to introduce new legislation to govern the use of e-scooters.

Private e-scooters are often used on public roads and pavements despite being banned.

Legalised trials of rental e-scooters have been set up in dozens of towns and cities across England.

The casualty statistics also show that 64 cyclists were injured in e-scooter crashes in 2021, up from 21 during the previous 12 months.

Some 1,034 e-scooter riders or passengers were injured in 2021, accounting for 76% of all casualties in crashes involving the devices.

That includes nine users who were killed and 305 who were seriously injured.

A breakdown of the types of injuries resulting from e-scooter crashes shows 28 people suffered a serious head injury, 32 sustained a fractured lower leg, ankle or foot, and three endured a broken neck or back.

Not all police provided full data for last year so the actual number of casualties during that period is likely to be higher.

