Supreme Court will not hear Rwanda appeal paving way for flight this evening

The Supreme Court has ruled that they will not consider an appeal to the decision that the Home Office’s Rwanda flight should go ahead.

Their ruling paves the way for the flight to go ahead this evening.

A decision read out in the Supreme Court decided that the Court of Appeal had not erred in their decision yesterday to allow the Rwanda flight to go ahead.

The court heard that the Home Secretary Priti Patel had given assurances that, if the deportation was found to be unlawful at a later date, she would comply with any court order to bring back the refugees from Rwanda to the UK.

Downing Street for the first time acknowledged today that the planned flight carrying asylum seekers to Rwanda may not go ahead this evening.

Boris Johnson’s official spokesperson said he “can’t be definitive” on whether the flight will depart as planned, saying it was dependent on the result of court cases being heard today.

More to follow…

