Supreme Court okays Oklahoma executions after six-year moratorium

Oklahoma has been cleared to conduct its first executions in six years, after the Supreme Court on Thursday held the state didn’t need to wait for the resolution of a lawsuit challenging its death penalty protocol as unconstitutional.

John Grant, who has been on death row since 1998 after being convicted of killing an Oklahoma prison employee, will be executed on Thursday. Julius Jones, who was convicted in the 1999 murder of businessman Paul Howell, could be executed three weeks later.

Jones, whose case has attracted a growing “Justice for Julius” innocence movement, maintains he is not the killer and is scheduled to ask state officials for clemency at a hearing at the beginning of November. He is out of other legal avenues for appeal, and if Oklahoma’s governor doesn’t intervene, Jones will be executed on 18 November.

Both men are part of the federal suit challenging the state’s lethal injection process, and civil rights advocates were alarmed that they as well as give others in the case could be executed before a scheduled trial in the case early next year can play out. A day before the high court decision, the US Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals held that the state needed to wait until the constitutional lawsuit was over to proceed with the killings.

“A federal lawsuit is pending in Oklahoma City on whether Oklahoma’s protocol for lethal injections constitutes cruel and unusual punishment,” Reverend Don Heath, chair of the Oklahoma Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty. “A three-judge panel has issued stays of execution. Why is the State appealing this stay to the U.S. Supreme Court? What is the urgency of killing these men?”

“Executions will go forward in Oklahoma despite significant questions regarding the constitutionality of the state’s execution protocol,” added Dale Baich, a public defender representing Grant and Jones. “The district court ordered a trial to determine whether the protocol creates an unconstitutional risk of excessive pain and suffering, yet the Supreme Court will allow Oklahoma to execute Mr. Grant with that protocol.”

Oklahoma hasn’t executed anyone since 2015, after a series of botched executions where two men were killed using the incorrect lethal injection drugs, resulting in visible suffering, and a third nearly met the same fate, before the execution was called off with hours to spare.

