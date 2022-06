The Supreme Court has ruled in favour of allowing a former football coach in Washington state to lead on-pitch prayers before games.

Joseph Kennedy lost his job after complaints claiming that some students felt pressured to join in. The ruling has been welcomed by conservatives but criticised by those who said the decision was eroding the traditional separation of church and state.

Read the full ruling here

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Supreme Court full decision on football coach leading prayers before games