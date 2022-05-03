Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday said the leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion overturning the 1973 case Roe v Wade and allowing states to force women to carry pregnancies to term will not affect the court’s work going forward.

The leaked draft, published Monday by Politico, was confirmed in a statement released by the court as authentic and described as one “circulated internally” as a “a routine and essential part of the Court’s confidential deliberative work” but not reflective of “a decision by the Court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case”.

“To the extent this betrayal of the confidences of the Court was intended to undermine the integrity of our operations, it will not succeed,” Mr Roberts said. “The work of the Court will not be affected in any way”.

The Chief Justice said the high court is “blessed” to have a staff that is “intensely loyal to the institution and dedicated to the rule of law,” and stressed that employees have “an exemplary and important tradition of respecting the confidentiality of the judicial process and upholding the trust of the Court”.

“This was a singular and egregious breach of that trust that is an affront to the Court and the community of public servants who work here,” he said, adding that he had directed the Marshal of the Supreme Court to begin an investigation into the leak.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Supreme Court Chief Justice Roberts confirms authenticity of leaked draft opinion overturning Roe v Wade