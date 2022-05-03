Supporters of Roe v Wade angrily denounce leaked SCOTUS ruling that would overturn right to an abortion

Reproductive rights defenders have denounced a draft leaked judgement by America’s Supreme Court that would overturn Roe v Wade, and in doing so end a woman’s guaranteed access to abortion.
As it was reported the court, which now has a 6-3 conservative majority had passed around and discussed a draft judgment in relation to a case from Mississippi, supporters of reprodutive rights condemned the decision and said the matter had not yet been been decided.
“Let’s be clear: This is a draft opinion. It’s outrageous, it’s unprecedented, but it is not final,” tweeted Planned Parenthood, one of the country’s biggest providers of healthcare to women, including abortionss.
It added: “Abortion is your right — and it is STILL LEGAL.”
more follows…
