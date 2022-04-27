Supernatural star Jared Padalecki addresses fans after ‘very bad’ car crash

Jared Padalecki has given fans an update on his condition, after his Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles revealed that the actor had been in a “very bad car accident”.

In a Twitter post on Tuesday (26 April) , Padalecki told his fans he was “on the mend” and thanked them for the “outpouring of love” since Ackles broke the news of the crash at a Supernatural convention on Sunday (24 April).

Ackles made the announcement to explain Padalecki’s absence at the convention, telling attendees: “[Padalecki] was in a very bad car accident. He wasn’t driving. He was in the passenger seat, and he’s lucky to be alive.”

Ackles and Padalecki played on-screen brothers Dean and Sam Winchester on Supernatural for the entirety of the drama series’s 15-season run, from 2005 to 2020.

The actor assured fans that Padalecki was recovering, saying: “That airbag packs a punch. He’s like, ‘I feel like I went 12 rounds with Tyson.’ But he is doing ok, and he’s moving around.”

Sharing a post with his daughter Odette this week, Padalecki captioned his post: “I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love. I’m definitely on the mend and hoping to return to filming later this week.

“I’m so lucky to have had the best care and be surrounded by people who love me.”

Padalecki, who also played popular character Dean on Gilmore Girls, is currently filming the third season of Walker, a reimagining of the long-running CBS show Walker, Texas Ranger, starring Chuck Norris.

He has three children with his wife, Genevive Padalecki, who guest-starred as the demon Ruby inSupernatural.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Supernatural star Jared Padalecki addresses fans after ‘very bad’ car crash