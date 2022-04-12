Sherri Papini, a Northern California woman who faked her own 2016 kidnapping, has agreed to a plea deal with authorities confessing that her story was a hoax.

“I am deeply ashamed of myself for my behavior and so sorry for the pain I’ve caused my family, my friends, all the good people who needlessly suffered because of my story and those who worked so hard to try to help me,” she said in a statement to the media on Tuesday. “I will work the rest of my life to make amends for what I have done.”

Papini, 39, was reported missing in November 2016 after going out for a job, and wasn’t “found” until three weeks later, alone on the highway 140 miles away from her home in Shasta County.

She claimed that she had been abducted by Spanish-speaking assailants, chained up in a closet, and branded.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link ‘Supermom’ Sherri Papini takes plea deal after faking her 2016 kidnapping: ‘I am deeply ashamed’