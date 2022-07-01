Supermodel Jerry Hall files for divorce from Rupert Murdoch after six years of marriage

Supermodel Jerry Hall has filed for divorce from media titan Rupert Murdoch, asking a judge to formally end their six-year marriage.

Ms Hall, 65, gave her married name as Jerry Murdoch and cites “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split in court papers filed in Los Angeles County Courts on Friday, according to DailyMail.com.

There is no mention of a prenuptial agreement in the divorce paperwork filed by her lawyers to end her marriage to 91-year-old Mr Murdoch, who has an estimated personal wealth of $7.68bn.

More follows.

