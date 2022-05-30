Supermarket grocery costs surge with pasta up by 50 per cent in last year, ONS data shows

Supermarket grocery costs have surge with pasta up by 50 per cent since last year new ONS data shows.

The findings assessed the price of 30 everyday grocery shopping items between April 2021 and April 2022, finding varying increases across the items with five products showing a 15 per cent increase.

Pasta was among the highest with a 17 per cent price increase in the last year.

It comes as Russia’s blockade of Black Sea ports has left 25 million tonnes of grain stuck in Ukraine – threatening famine in the poorest countries, but with stark implications also for the UK, which relies on food imports.

Cooking oil, which is used in crisps, ready meals, biscuits and mayonnaise, has already been rationed, while rising fertiliser and animal feed prices are hitting domestic production.

More follows…

