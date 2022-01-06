Supergiant star explosion seen live by astronomers in unprecedented breakthrough

Scientists have watched live as a red supergiant star came to its dramatic end for the first ever time.

The research marks a major moment for our understanding of the death throes of stars – those moments before they detonate in spectacular, violent eruptions.

“This is a breakthrough in our understanding of what massive stars do moments before they die,” said Wynn Jacobson-Galán, the study’s lead author. “Direct detection of pre-supernova activity in a red supergiant star has never been observed before in an ordinary type II supernova. For the first time, we watched a red supergiant star explode.”

