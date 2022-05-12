Sunil Pal Attacks 'Lock Upp' Winner Munawar Faruqui, Calls His Comedy 'Vulgar'; Latter Responds – Watch

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, who has been basking in the glory of his ‘Lock Upp’ win, recently held an interactive session with his fans via Instagram live. While the hour long video chat was pretty entertaining as the comedian seemed to be in his elements while hosting a live session with his fans for the first time after winning Kangana Ranaut hosted reality show.

While Munawar and his fans had a gala time during the live session, the ‘Lock Upp’ winner also addressed comedian Sunil Pal comments about his comedy. While the latter called Munawar’s comedy ‘vulgar’, the stand-up comedian said that he has no clue why the veteran is taking a dig at him.

“I respect and love comedy as much as you do. Please don’t say that comedy is in danger because of me. You have a right to your opinion. We all can save comedy together. Your way is different, mine is different,” Munawar said during the live session on Instagram. Watch the video here:

The controversial stand-up comedian, who impressed everyone with his performance in the reality show continued, “You might have felt that I was disrespecting you on stage, but I was not. Even if you think I did, I didn’t mean it. You said ‘aukaat nahi hai meri, aukaat bana lenge’, while recollecting the season premiere of ‘Lock Upp’.

While Munawar isn’t the first comedian to be targeted by Pal, the stand-up comedian, who recently beat Payal Rohatgi to win the first season of Kangana’s controversial reality show produced by Ekta Kapoor, continues to gain more followers on social media.

