Suniel Shetty Weighs In On Bollywood Vs South Debate; Says 'The Audience Whistles When They See Good Content'

The ongoing debate between Bollywood Vs South is getting intensified with more and more celebrities rooting for their concerned industry, but Suniel Shetty’s latest comment on the dispute has been winning over the internet. The veteran actor, who comes from the South and has already carved a niche for himself in Bollywood stated that the ongoing controversy has been ‘created’ on social media.

Sharing his opinion on the ongoing controversy at an event, Shetty explained how the rise of OTT platforms have overcome the language barrier and what matters the most now is content. Calling Mumbai his ‘karmabhoomi’, the ‘Hera Pheri’ actor continued, “The truth is that the audience is deciding which film they should see and which should not. My only problem is that we have probably forgotten the audience somewhere. We are not catering to them properly.”

While the 60-year-old actor impressed everyone with his views on the ongoing debate that has divided internet into two groups, Shetty continued, “70% of India, the audience is such that they whistle when they see good content in theatres.”

At the same event, Shetty even expressed his love for his daughter Athiya Shetty’s boyfriend KL Rahul. “I love the boy, and it’s for them to decide what they want to do. Times have changed. Beti beta jitni hi responsible bhi hai. So, I would like them to take the decision. My blessing will always be there,” the ‘Dhadkan’ actor said.

Earlier this week, Suniel Shetty has gained everyone’s attention when he gave a savage reply to a Twitter user, who tagged him as ‘gutka king’ on the microblogging platform. “Bhai tu apna chashma adjust kar le ya badal de,” Shetty tweeted. Read more about it here.

