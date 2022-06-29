Suniel Shetty Says 'Bollywood Is Not Filled With Druggies' But We Do Make Mistakes At CBI Event

Suniel Shetty recently gave a passionate speech at an event organised by CBI and broke his silence about the Bollywood industry being labelled as Drugwood and druggies. The actor said that not everyone in Bollywood consumes drugs and he has friends in the industry that have never even touched those substances. Shetty said that Bollywood isn’t filled with druggies, but they do make mistakes and he hopes the audiences forgive them.

Suniel Shetty attended an event organised by the Central Bureau of Investigation on the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. During the event, the actor spoke about the media had portrayed Bollywood to be an industry that was filled with druggies.

He said, “Ek galti kardo toh chor hai, dakait hai. Nahi main 30 saal se industry mein hoon aur 300 dost hain mere jinhone zindagi mein kuch kiya nahi hai (For making one mistake, you are called thieves and dacoits. I have been a part of this industry for 30 years, and have many friends from here, who have never done such things). Like you said the gateway, but that gateway has to stop there.”

He further continued and said, “No, Bollywood is not filled with druggies. Galtiyan hum karte hain, unhein bhi bachon ki tarah dekh ke maaf kijiyega (We make mistakes, look at them like children and forgive such mistakes). #BoycottBollywood’, #Bollywooddruggies aisa hai nahi (these are not true).”

Last year, the Narcotics Control Bureau had arrested Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aaryan Khan in connection to a drug bust on the Cordelia cruise ship. However, Khan was eventually dropped from NCB’s chargesheet.

