Suniel Shetty Has A Savage Response To A Netizen Who Tagged Him As 'Gutka King': Chashma Adjust Kar

Ever since Akshay Kumar joined and then stepped down as the brand ambassador of a tobacco brand, he has been facing intense backlash. Other brand ambassadors Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan have also been facing flak from their fans. However, actor Suniel Shetty was also dragged into the mess as he was tagged by a netizen in a post that called him ‘gutka king’. The actor swiftly responded to the post and called out the netizens mistake.

A Twitter user tagged Suniel Shetty is a post that featured a picture of a billboard that promoted a tobacco brand featuring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan. Commenting on the picture and wrongly tagging Suniel, the user wrote, “Hey #GutkaKingsofIndia @iamsrk @akshaykumar @SunielVShetty you’re kids has to feel shame on you to lead nation in wrong way. Don’t lead India to cancer nation stupids.”

Taking note of the tweet, Suniel wrote on Twitter, “Bhai tu apna chashma adjust kar le ya badal de , along with a folded hands emoji.

Bhai thu apna chashma adjust kar le ya badal de 🙏 — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) May 9, 2022

The Twitter user apologised to the actor for tagging him instand clarified that he had intended to tag Ajay Devgn. “Hello @SunielVShetty. Sorry it was just mistagged and i didn’t mean to hurt you bhai, lot of love. It should be (@ajaydevgn). As I am your fan your name ups always first in tag,” he tweeted. Shetty acknowledged his apology with a folded hands emoji.

Hello @SunielVShetty Sorry it was just mistagged and i didn’t mean to hurt you bhai, lot of love.

It should be (@ajaydevgn)

As I am your fan you name ups always first in tag 😝 — Moni (@Moni_krishnaa) May 9, 2022

