Sunday Times Rich List: Rishi Sunak and wife join elite with £730m fortune

Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty have made the Sunday Times Rich List for the first time with their joint £730 million fortune.

Last month, it was revealed that Ms Murty had non-dom tax status, which it was estimated saved her £20 million in taxes on dividends from her shares in Infosys.

She later agreed to pay foreign taxes on her UK income and Mr Sunak was cleared of breaching the ministerial code by Boris Johnson’s standards adviser after considering the tax affairs.

Other names on the list include Sir James Dyson and Roman Abramovich.

