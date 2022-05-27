Sunak defends energy bill rebate going to richer households

Rishi Sunak has defended giving an energy bill rebate to every household in the UK, irrespective of wealth, rather than giving more support to lower earners.

When questioned by BBC Breakfast‘s Naga Munchetty over whether it was right that someone in his financial position or owners of multiple homes receive the £400 grant per house, the chancellor said it was not practical to tailor the policy in this way.

“What you’re saying is of course right, but we have to deal with practical reality of actually delivering policy,” Sunak said.

Source Link Sunak defends energy bill rebate going to richer households