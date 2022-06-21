Summer solstice 2022: What is it and how is it celebrated?

Summer has officially begun with the arrival of the summer solstice on Tuesday morning (21 June).

Celebrations were held around the world, including a gathering at Stonehenge in Wiltshire.

Those in the northern hemisphere will experience the longest day of the year, while those in the southern hemisphere will experience the shortest day of the year.

The solstice occurred at 5.13am EDT when the Sun reached its northernmost point in the sky for the year.

