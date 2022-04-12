Summer flight bookings ‘exceeding pre-Covid levels’

Summer flight bookings are exceeding pre-pandemic levels, easyJet has announced.
The Luton-based airline said more bookings were made during the past six weeks than in the same period in 2019.
Passengers are booking flights closer to departure than before the virus crisis.
EasyJet said the UK’s removal of its coronavirus travel restrictions on January 24 sparked a “strong and sustained recovery” resulting in the proportion of bookings between the UK and the European Union being “broadly equal”.
This is compared with a 70:30 split in favour of the EU last year when the UK imposed stricter conditions on travellers.
