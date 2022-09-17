Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan was recently spotted in Dubai enjoying her time with her mother Gauri Khan and best friend Shanaya Kapoor. The pictures from her trip have gone viral on social media. She is also set to make her debut in Bollywood in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies.

Although Suhana is yet to make her big-screen debut, she has already gained fans’ attention due to her public appearances. The Dubai trip was no exception. The young upcoming actor met with her lookalike named Bareeha, a Pakistani influencer. The duo, donning pretty dresses, smiled as they posed for a picture together.

Also See: Suhana Khan’s Snarky Comment On Aryan Khan’s Instagram Post With AbRam Is Every Sibling Ever

Besides their short frame, the duo share a similar smile and eyes which make them uncannily alike. The Pakistani influencer took to her social media to share the picture by writing, ”Finally met my doppelgänger @suhanakhan2 Here’s a side by side comparison for all the people who keep sending me her pictures in my DMs.”

The comment section was filled with netizens praising the girls and pointing out their similarities. On the other hand, there were a few who were not convinced that Suhana Khan and Bareeha looked alike.

Also See: Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda Starrer ‘The Archies’ Is Too ‘Western’ For Desi Fans? Zoya Akhtar Clears The Air

Cover Image: Sourced

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Suhana Khan Meets Her Lookalike In Dubai; Picture With The Pakistani Influencer Goes Viral