Tory MP Paul Holmes has resigned as an aide to Home Secretary Priti Patel, saying the Sue Gray report into Partygate has exposed a “deep mistrust” in government.

It is the first resignation since the publication ofthe report into Covid rule-breaking parties in Downing Street.

The Eastleigh MP said it was clear a “toxic culture [seems] to have permeated Number 10.”

More follows…

