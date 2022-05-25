Sue Gray report: Read the document and see the photos in full

Sue Gray’s report into Covid lockdown-busting parties at Downing Street has been published in full.

It comes after a heavily-redacted version was released in January as the Metropolitan Police carried out its investigations into Partygate.

The much-antipated full report gives the clearest picture so far of events which led to widespread public anger.

It is more than 40 pages long and contains nine photos of Partygate incidents, some which show Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak present.

Here are the first two pages, as well as a link to the full report:

FINDINGS OF SECOND PERMANENT SECRETARY’S INVESTIGATION INTO ALLEGED GATHERINGS: REPORT

1. On 8 December 2021 the Prime Minister asked the Cabinet Secretary to carry out an investigation into allegations reported in the media relating to gatherings in No 10 Downing Street and the Department for Education during November and December 2020.

2. On 17 December 2021 the Cabinet Secretary recused himself from the investigation as a result of allegations concerning an online quiz held by his private office in the Cabinet Office on 17 December 2020 in 70 Whitehall. It was at this point that I was asked to lead this work.

3. The terms of reference for the investigation were published on 9 December 2021. The primary purpose of the investigation was to establish a general understanding of the nature of the gatherings including: attendance; the setting; and the purpose, with reference to adherence to the guidance in place at the time.

4. On 31 January 2022 I published an update (appended to this report and including the detailed terms of reference and the timeline of regulations) which set out the methodology of the investigation; the 16 gatherings within its scope; and a number of limited, general findings. It also confirmed that the Metropolitan Police Service had decided to investigate events on the following dates:

20 May 2020: a gathering in the garden of No 10 Downing Street for No 10 staff;

8 June 2020: a gathering in No 10 Downing Street and the Cabinet Office, 70 Whitehall on the departure of a No 10 official;

19 June 2020: a gathering in the Cabinet room in No 10 Downing Street on the Prime Minister’s birthday;

3 November 2020: a gathering in the No 10 Downing Street flat; x 13 November 2020: a gathering in No 10 Downing Street on the departure of a special adviser;

17 December 2020: a gathering in Cabinet Office, 70 Whitehall to hold an online Christmas quiz for the Cabinet Secretary’s private office;

17 December 2020: a gathering in Cabinet Office, 70 Whitehall on the departure of a senior Cabinet Office official and a No 10 official;

17 December 2020: a gathering in No 10 Downing Street on the departure of two No 10 officials;

18 December 2020: a gathering in No 10 Downing Street ahead of the Christmas break;

14 January 2021; a gathering in No 10 Downing Street on the departure of two No 10 officials;

16 April 2021; A gathering in No 10 Downing Street on the departure of a senior No 10 official;

16 April 2020; gathering in No 10 Downing Street on the departure of another No 10 official.

The Metropolitan Police assessed that the following gatherings did not reach the threshold for criminal investigation:

15 May 2020: photograph showing a number of groups in the garden of No 10;

27 November 2020: a gathering in No 10 on the departure of a special adviser;

10 December 2020: a gathering in the Department for Education ahead of the Christmas break;

15 December 2020: a gathering in No 10 for an online Christmas Quiz.

Outcome of the Metropolitan Police investigation

5. As I said in my 31 January update it was not for me to make a judgment on whether the criminal law had been broken: that is properly a matter for law enforcement bodies. Further to that on 19 May 2022 the Metropolitan Police announced that they had concluded their investigation. They confirmed that they had made 126 referrals for Fixed Penalty Notices (FPNs) to the ACRO Criminal Records Office for breaches of Covid-19 regulations in relation to events on the following eight dates:

20 May 2020

18 June 2020

19 June 2020

13 November 2020

17 December 2020

18 December 2020

14 January 2021

16 April 2021

6. They did not specify to whom or in relation to which events those FPNs were issued, nor have they shared that information with me. They did confirm that a total of 83 individuals received FPNs and that some people received more than one. In order to refer for an FPN, officers were required to have a reasonable belief that the individual had committed an offence under the regulations.

7. The prime minister and the chancellor each confirmed that they had received an FPN in relation to the event on the 19th June 2020. The Cabinet Secretary and Head of the Civil Service confirmed that he has not received an FPN.

8. Now that the police have concluded their enquiries I am able to set out in more detail, and in line with my terms of reference, my findings with respect to the gatherings within the scope of my investigation.

Read her full report here.

