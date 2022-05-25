Sue Gray report photos: All the pictures revealed

Sue Gray’s report into Covid lockdown-busting parties at Downing Street has been published.

It comes after a heavily-redacted version was released in January as the Metropolitan Police carried out its investigations into Partygate.

The full report gives the clearest picture so far of events which led to widespread public anger.

It is more than 40 pages long and contains nine photos of Partygate incidents, some which show Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak present.

