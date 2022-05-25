Sue Gray report – live: Boris Johnson defies calls to quit over raucous No 10 parties

‘I overwhelmingly feel it is my job to get on and deliver’, says Johnson after Gray report

Boris Johnson has said he “overwhelmingly” believes he should remain in office despite public anger at the “bitter and painful” conclusions of Sue Gray’s damning inquiry into raucous No 10 parties during lockdown.

The Prime Minister issued a televised apology over the Partygate scandal in an address to the nation after the report attacked “a serious failure” to abide by the “standards expected of the entire British population” during the pandemic.

He is facing calls from his own side to step down after the long-awaited inquiry findings revealed raucous parties in No 10 where staff sang karaoke, dozens of people attended a drunken party at which red wine was spilled on a wall and that “winetime Fridays” were regular events.

One individual was sick due to “excessive alcohol consumption”, partygoers were rude to cleaning and security staff, and there was a “minor altercation” between two other partygoers.

Former minister Tobias Ellwood warned the Conservatives were on course to lose the next general election, questioning whether fellow Tory MPs could still defend Mr Johnson’s behaviour over lockdown-busting events, including having initially denied parties took place.

“There were failures of leadership and judgment by different parts of No 10 and the Cabinet Office at different times,” Ms Gray writes.

The report said the senior leadership in No 10 must “bear responsibility” for the culture that led to lockdown rules being broken.

The prime minister said he took “full responsibility” for the law-breaking events, which he bitterly regretted.

Show latest update 1653495589 Tory backbenchers greet PM at 1922 meeting Boris Johnson was met by the customary banging of tables as he arrived at a meeting of the 1922 committee of backbench Conservatives in Parliament. The prime minister is hoping to shore up support for his position and quell any rebellion. he is addressing MPs in the same room as the result of Theresa May’s confidence vote was announced – when she was forced to stand down in favour of Mr Johnson. Jane Dalton 25 May 2022 17:19 1653493995 I overwhelmingly feel I must not quit, insists PM Boris Johnson said he “overwhelmingly” believed he should remain in office despite public anger at the “bitter and painful” conclusions of Sue Gray’s inquiry. The Prime Minister recognised people were “indignant” over the damning findings but defied fresh calls to resign. He said he took “full responsibility” but sought to play down his personal involvement. Mr Johnson told the Downing Street press conference: “I understand why people are indignant and why people have been angry at what took place.” But pressed whether he ever considered resigning, he responded: “I overwhelmingly feel it is my job to get on and deliver.” A snap poll from YouGov after Ms Gray’s report was published suggested 60 per cent of voters wanted Mr Johnson to resign. Jane Dalton 25 May 2022 16:53 1653493263 ‘We seem to have got away with’ BYOB party, top aide boasted One of Boris Johnson’s former senior aides boasted “we seem to have got away with” the infamous bring your own booze garden party, Sue Gray’s report says. According to the investigation, Martin Reynolds, the prime minister’s former principle private secretary, was also warned by a No 10 official the event was “somewhat of a comms risk”. Ashley Cowburn reports: Jane Dalton 25 May 2022 16:41 1653492897 Rishi Sunak ‘paid £10,000’ for private helicopter trip to Tory dinner Rishi Sunak has been branded “out of touch” after reportedly paying more than £10,000 to fly by private helicopter to a Tory dinner in Wales, writes Chiara Giordano: Jane Dalton 25 May 2022 16:34 1653492705 Police probe limited Abba party investigation – but PM denies intervening Sue Gray’s investigation into an “Abba party” in the prime minister’s private Downing Street flat was “limited” by the Metropolitan Police probe. Boris Johnson, his wife Carrie Symonds and special advisers met on 13 November 2020, following the announcement of the departure of Dominic Cummings – but none received Covid fines over the event. The party became notorious after press reports that Abba songs, including The Winner Takes It All, were heard booming through the building. Sue Gray said in her report she had decided not to pursue an investigation into the event despite finding that alcohol was present on the evening Dominic Cummings was forced out of Downing Street. The Prime Minister, asked at a press briefing whether his political staff had requested the removal of any facts before the document’s release, said: “The first I saw the report and read it in its entirety – and, to the best of my knowledge, the first any of my team saw it – was when we got it shortly after 10am this morning.” Lizzie Dearden reports: Jane Dalton 25 May 2022 16:31 1653490323 PM ‘personally apologised to cleaners and security staff’ The Prime Minister said he had personally apologised to No 10 cleaners and security staff who were subjected to “disrespectful and poor treatment” highlighted in Sue Gray’s report. Mr Johnson told the news conference: “I was appalled to learn that there have been multiple examples in Sue Gray’s phrase of disrespectful land and poor treatment of cleaning and security personnel. “I personally apologised to those dedicated members of staff for what happened and I expect anyone who behaved in that way to do the same.” Jane Dalton 25 May 2022 15:52 1653490233 PM avoids question of pressuring Sue Gray Mr Johnson swerved the question of whether he tried to pressure Sue Gray not to publish her report. Shaking his head, he said: “The terms of reference make it absolutely clear that Sue has to publish a report and I think it’s entirely right that she has, and I think that the… I don’t think anybody could reasonably say that reading that report that an awful lot has been swept under the carpet.” He also avoided questions of what his personal failings were, but added that he bitterly regretted what had happened. Jane Dalton 25 May 2022 15:50 1653489896 I bitterly regret what happened but take responsibility, says PM The Prime Minister said he “accepts responsibility for the totality of what happened” during the Partygate scandal and that he “bitterly regrets it”. Asked about what his own personal failings were, he told a press conference in Downing Street: “The best thing I can invite you to do is look very carefully at what Sue [Gray] has said, and if you read her report and you look at the the detail in which she describes my own participation in the events, what I did, how long I was there, and I think you get a pretty fair picture of what took place. “That does not mean that I don’t accept responsibility for the totality of what happened. And, yes, I bitterly regret it. “That’s why we’ve taken steps since the interim report, in particular, to drive a lot of change in No 10 and the way No 10 works, and to ensure that there are much clearer lines of command and everybody understands the difference between being engaged in work and in socialising. I think that is the crucial thing.” Asked whether he had thought about quitting, he said he felt it was his job to carry on in his position. “I overwhelmingly feel it is my job to get on and deliver,” he said. “No matter how bitter and painful that the conclusions of this may be – and they are – and no matter how humbling they are, I have got to keep forward and the Government has got to keep moving. And we are.” Jane Dalton 25 May 2022 15:44 1653489459 Boris Johnson repeats apology in live press conference The prime minister has repeated his apology over lockdown-breaking parties, as he addressed the nation on live television, saying he had been humbled by what had happened. He said he thought it was right to thank staff who were leaving, but that it was unacceptable and “utterly intolerable” to be rude to cleaning staff, and those responsible should apologise. Jane Dalton 25 May 2022 15:37 1653488539 Johnson to address nation Boris Johnson is due to hold a press conference soon. Jane Dalton 25 May 2022 15:22

