A former minister has urged fellow Tories to topple Boris Johnson or lose the next election, saying any other prime minister would have quit over the Partygate scandal.

Tobias Ellwood called Sue Gray’s final report “damning”, asking is colleagues: “Are you willing, day in and day out to defend this behaviour publicly?”

The former defence minister was heckled by MPs loyal to Mr Johnson as he warned of the “erosion of trust” with the British public.

“Can he think of any other prime minister who would have allowed such a culture of indiscipline to take place under their watch? And if it did – would they not have resigned?”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Sue Gray report: Ex-minister urges fellow Tories to topple Boris Johnson or lose election