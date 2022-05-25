Sue Gray report: Covid bereaved families ‘treated like dirt’ by No 10, say campaigners

Families bereaved by Covid-19 say Boris Johnson “lied” and treated them like “dirt” in the wake of the publication of Sue Gray’s report into lockdown-breaching parties.

A group of 4,000 families who lost loved ones from Covid-19 have hit out at the prime minister after his government was guilty of “a serious failure” to abide by the “standards expected of the entire British population” during the Covid pandemic.

Her inquiry into the No10 parties found “too little thought” was given in No 10 to “the risks they presented to public health and how they might appear to the public”.

The report also reveals former Heath Secrteary Matt Hancock, along with department for health and social care officials and special advisers, attended one of the largest gatherings investigated, on 15 May 2020.

Lobby Akinnola, spokesperson for Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, said: “Whilst the country had one of the highest death rates in the world from Covid-19, they [No10] were celebrating over cheese and wine and drinking themselves sick.”

“When they were texting colleagues about getting away with it, we were having to text our families telling them they couldn’t come to their loved ones’ funerals. The messages in the report show they knew how disrespectful they were being to the families they were failing, but that didn’t bother them.”

“Not content with partying whilst he failed to protect our loved ones, the Prime Minister has now spent months ignoring and lying to us. He has treated us like they treated their cleaning staff and security who challenged their law breaking at the time: like we’re an inconvenience, like we’re dirt.”

She said MPs that have kept Mr Johnson in power are “no better,” adding: “We will never forget being apart from those closest to us whilst they passed away, or having to hold miserable funerals with only a handful of people, millions will never forgive them for the disrespect they’ve shown.”

