‘Succession’: Courtney Love praises show’s use of Nirvana song saying Kurt Cobain would have been ’proud’

Courtney Love has praised the use of a Nirvana song in a recent episode of hit show, Succession.

Love, who is Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain’s widow, said she thinks he would have been “proud” to hear the song in one of the episode’s most pivotal scenes last week.

The song chosen was 1993’s “Rape Me” from their final studio album, In Utero.

Posting on her Instagram story, Love said she was pleased with the way the song was used in the show because it was “as if they truly understood” Cobain’s intentions with the song.

The post read: “I was in the room watching (agog) as this song was written in about an hour, and I’ve never been so proud of approving one of Kurt’s songs, this cue in Succession is as if they truly understood [Kurt Cobain] what he was screaming his heart out…without specifics…about. I’m sure wherever he is he’s proud of this .”

Love added on Twitter: “I’ve never felt so good about approving a usage of a song of Kurt’s. You understood this: him, it’s beautiful. I’m sure he’s proud.”

You can see the post here:

The satirical comedy-drama is currently in its third season.

Earlier this week, after episode three, Succession fans were predicting that Jeremy Strong may have secured another Emmy for a two-minute scene from the show.

“Jeremy Strong has just secured himself the Emmy win with a certain scene in this latest episode I’m calling it,” one person wrote on social media.

“Jeremy Strong secured his second Emmy in this moment right here,” someone else tweeted along with a screenshot of the scene. “I’m glad we all collectively went ‘Jeremy Strong Emmy winner’ the moment we saw this scene,” another person shared.

Strong won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series for his portrayal of Kendall last year.

Succession airs on Sundays at 9pm on HBO and HBO Max in the US and airs on Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK. New episodes arrive on NOW at 2am on Monday mornings.

