Sturgeon calls on PM and Chancellor to resign after fines

Scotland’s First Minister has said both the Prime Minister and Chancellor should resign after receiving fines over parties being held in Downing Street.

The Met said on Tuesday that at least 30 more fines were issued over the partygate saga, with a spokesman for Number 10 confirming both Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak were among the recipients.

Inevitably, calls for their resignations swelled in the hours after the announcement, with Nicola Sturgeon among those calling for them to step down.

Boris Johnson must resign. He broke the law and repeatedly lied to parliament about it First Minister Nicola Sturgeon

On Twitter, the First Minister said: “Boris Johnson must resign. He broke the law and repeatedly lied to parliament about it.

“The basic values of integrity and decency – essential to the proper working of any parliamentary democracy – demand that he go.

“And he should take his out of touch Chancellor with him.”

Ms Sturgeon’s deputy John Swinney added: “The Prime Minister broke the law he put in place. He must resign.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar also joined calls for the two to resign, urging voters in the local elections to “send the Tories a message”.

“Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have broken the law. The United Kingdom deserves better. They must resign,” he said on Twitter.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross is yet to make a statement on the matter, after he retracted his letter to the backbench 1922 Committee seeking a vote of no confidence in the Prime Minister over the partygate issue, citing the need for stability in government during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

But Mr Ross and his colleagues north of the border were among the most vocal Tory members calling for Mr Johnson’s resignation, before saying he believed his removal would be “a big boost for Vladimir Putin”.

