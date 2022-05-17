Stunning moment seven-year-old girl wins race after her shoe fell off at starting line

The seven-year-old daughter of US boxing champion Terence Crawford has won legions of fans after she was shown winning a race after losing her shoe.

In a video shared on Instagram, Tayala Crawford was seen setting off from the starting line when her shoe fell off just seconds into the 200m sprint.

The avid runner went back to pick up her shoe and put it on again before continuing with her race. Meanwhile, her competitors had got ahead.

Despite the setback, Tayala reaches her competitors and then overtakes them on the final sprint towards the finish line – to the amazement of her family, who could be heard shouting “Go Tayala”.

Mr Crawford wrote in a caption to the now viral video how his daughter had even inspired him after her efforts on the athletics track.

“I just can’t stop thinking about my daughters track meet yesterday,” the boxer told told his followers. “She just doesn’t have a clue how much she just motivated me.”

“This is the definition of not giving, heart and grit,” he added. “She let it all hang out even when she was hit with adversity.”

Dozens of Instagram users and fans commented on the clip, with fellow US professional boxer Steven Nelson writing: “This definitely should be on ESPON top 10”.

Former Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Tommy Armstrong Jr meanwhile added: “Bro she doesn’t even know how impressive that really was”.

In a follow-up video posted by Crawford at the weekend, Tayala thanked all of her new fans for their support and congratulations and said: “Thank you all for supporting me and sharing my video”.

