Study reveals stark gender gap in those who prefer flexible working

There is a stark gender and generational gap in those who prefer flexible working hours and working from home, according to new research.

A YouGov poll of over 2,000 people, commissioned by flexible working provider Flexa, found that less than half of men aged 55 or above strongly cared about hybrid working compared to almost 75 per cent of women aged under 55.

“Unfortunately, CEOs and senior leaders are often older men,” said Molly Johnson-Jones, Flexa CEO and co-founder, “which means generational differences risk preventing staff from accessing genuine flexibility at work.”

The survey of 2,177 adults in the UK found that 43 per cent of men aged 55 and above agreed that being able to work from home or work flexible hours matters to them compared to 72 per cent of women aged under 55.

For older women aged 55 and above, flexible working mattered less with 43 per cent said hybrid working was important to them but 56 per cent of them said they would be more likely to apply for a job if flexible working arrangements were possible.

For women aged under 55, 71 per cent said they’d be more likely to apply for a job if it offered these flexibility compared to 48 per cent of men aged 55 and above.

Women were more likely than men to apply for a job offering flexible working, new research shows (Getty Images)

Anisa Aksar is a people operations leader at CapDesk who currently works almost totally remotely. She says it has helped her build a better work-life balance and should be encouraged for all.

“Previously, we would have to book a doctor’s appointment around work or de-prioritise it completely,” she said, “but now, people are able to prioritise their mental health, physical health, spiritual health.

“I can pray on time now, for example, and women can spend time at home when they’re feeling unwell on their period rather than having to ignore their bodies and sit on a train to work for 45 minutes.”

Ms Aksar feels that the ability to work flexibly and from home is particularly important for women. “We no longer have to ignore our body when feeling unwell, which many of us are guilty of doing, or choose between being a caregiver or mother.

“Previously, taking some time out to pick up the kids from school or see them over your lunch break has been taken as though women are not prioritising their work, but now, it’s changing the message and making things more equal so both mothers and fathers have the option to stay home with their families.”

Flexible working allows both mothers and fathers to take on caregiving responsibilities, says Capdesk team-leader Anisa Aksar (Getty Images)

She urged companies to take a step back and assess their current working patterns and take lessons from the Covid-19 pandemic in why flexible working is the way forward.

Ms Johnson-Jones from Flexa added: “These results are pretty stark. Those most likely to have caring or childcare responsibilities – women under the age of 55 – are those prioritising flexibility. And those who don’t – older men – are much less fussed.

“Employers should be mindful that their perception of what the ‘best’ working set-up is won’t be shared by everyone on their team – their experiences and preferences aren’t the holy grail,” she continued. “They should be consulting with staff about what they want from the workplace and what set-up will enable them to thrive.

“The results clearly show that employees will favour employers who make flexible working possible.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Study reveals stark gender gap in those who prefer flexible working