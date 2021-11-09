Studio 666: Foo Fighters to star in horror-comedy film

Foo Fighters are set to star in a new comedy-horror film, it’s been announced today (November 8).

The film, which will arrive in cinemas on 25 February 2022, will feature the group – Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee – as well as Whitney Cummings, Leslie Grossman, Jenna Ortega and more.

A synopsis of the film says: “Legendary rock band Foo Fighters move into an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock and roll history to record their much anticipated tenth album. Once in the house, Dave Grohl finds himself grappling with supernatural forces that threaten both the completion of the album and the lives of the band.”

Speaking about the film, Grohl said: “After decades of ridiculous music videos and numerous music documentaries under our collective belts, it was finally time to take it to the next level … a full length feature horror comedy film.”

“Like most things Foo, Studio 666 began with a far fetched idea that blossomed into something bigger than we ever imagined possible. Filmed at the same house where we recorded our latest album Medicine at Midnight … we wanted to recapture the classic magic that all of our favourite rock and roll movies had, but with a twist: hilarious gore that f****** rocks.

“And now … we can finally let this cat out of the bag after keeping it our best kept secret for two years. Be ready to laugh, scream, and head-bang in your popcorn.”

The director of the film BJ McDonnell, added: “Studio 666 is a perfect combination of all things I love. Rock, horror, and comedy all tied together in a very thrilling motion picture. I am so excited to have teamed up with the Foo Fighters to create an old school ‘band’ movie.

“It’s been years since we’ve seen something like the Beatles Help!, The Monkees’ Head or “KISS Meets the Phantom of the Park Take that 60’s / 70’s old school band film fun, mix it with horror and STUDIO 666 is born! I am so ecstatic for audiences of film and music to come together and enjoy our film.”

Foo Fighters were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame on 30 October.

For their performance, they delivered a medley of hits and were eventually joined by Sir Paul McCartney for a rendition of The Beatles’ ‘Get Back’.

