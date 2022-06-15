Students protest university ban on LGBT+ staff during graduation

Students from Seattle Pacific University (SPU) handed pride flags to the Dean during their graduation ceremony in protest against a discriminatory LGBT+ policy.

SPU has a hiring policy that does not allow for employees to be in same-sex relationships.

The university’s students’ union claims that 80% of the SPU campus disagrees with the policy, despite being a religious school.

“SPU’s employee conduct expectations continue to reflect a traditional view on biblical marriage and sexuality, as an expression of long-held church teaching and interpretation of scripture,” the SPU Board of Trustees said.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.