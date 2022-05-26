Hundreds of students at a Michigan high school where a mass shooting took place in November walked out of class on Thursday as a way to show solidarity after the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday. Together, they formed a giant U-shape on the football field.

Pupils at Oxford High know the pain of a mass shooting well, after accused gunman Ethan R Crumbley allegedly shot four people in November at the school.

Walkouts and protests are planned around the country following Tuesday’s shooting in Texas, the second deadliest school shooting in US history.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.

Source Link Students at Michigan school where Oxford shooting took place form giant ‘U’ on field in support of Texas families