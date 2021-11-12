Student who admitted he murdered grandmother in truth or dare game jailed for life

A man who admitted killing his grandmother in a game of truth or dare has been jailed for life.

Tiernan Darnton, 21, has been sentenced at Preston Crown Court to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 15 years for the murder of his stepgrandmother Mary Gregory, 94, in a house fire in Heysham, Lancashire.

More follows…

