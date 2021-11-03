Student records teacher spouting QAnon conspiracies in classroom

A California middle school teacher was captured on tape by a student spouting QAnon conspiracies.

The female history teacher, who has not been named, told her class that Hunter Biden had sex with his niece and that hospitals steal babies from unvaccinated parents.

The teacher at Anacapa Middle School in Ventura, California, even claimed in the seven minute recording – captured by an eighth grader – that Donald Trump was still president.

“People need to wake up and see the government has way too much power right now,” the teacher can be heard saying in the recording, according to CBS Los Angeles.

And she added: “Hunter Biden, for example, is doing deals with China and Ukraine where he was funneling money illegally. He also had child pornography on his laptop. He was having sexual intercourse with his own niece.”

The teacher also discussed Covid-19 vaccines with the class.

“If you have a baby in the hospital, they don’t want to give it back if you’re not vaccinated. This is a complete power control threat,” she said.

And when she started discussing the 2020 presidential election, a teaching assistant can he heard telling her not to discuss that topic.

Sarah Silikula, the parent of the eighth grader who recorded the comments, said she had told her son to record anything that made him feel uncomfortable.

“I mean, why? Why does that need to be said in this classroom full of children,” said Ms Silikula.

She says she raised the issue with school officials when her son seemed impacted by the rant.

“He got in the car and he was very upset. He announced, ‘I’m never getting vaccinated. I’m never getting anymore shots of any kind. Did you know Trump’s still president?’” Ms Silikula recalled her son as saying.

The Ventura Unified School District said they conducted an investigation into the incident and insisted they do not condone the discussion.

Officials said that the district is following the “progressive discipline policy” agreed to with the teachers’ union.

The whole class has also been moved to another teacher at the school.

QAnon, which is supported by the likes of Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, is a set of bizarre internet conspiracy theories that falsely allege that the world is run by a high-powered group of paedophiles.

They claim that the cabal includes Democrats such as Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton as well as Hollywood celebrities like Oprah Winfrey and Tom Hanks.

They also claim that members of this group kill and eat their victims to extract a life-extending chemical called adrenochrome.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Student records teacher spouting QAnon conspiracies in classroom