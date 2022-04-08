Student ‘on scavenger hunt’ with Asos after personal item accidentally returned

A university student says she feels like she is “on a scavenger hunt” with fast fashion retailer Asos after she accidentally included one of her belongings when making a return.

Shortly after returning a package in December, Ffion Morgan received an email from customer advisor informing her that an item not sold by Asos was found in the parcel, and she was asked to confirm what she had sent by mistake.

Morgan, previously unaware that she had included one of her personal belongings, said she could not remember what it might be.

However, Asos said that for “security reasons” and to make sure the item is hers they couldn’t disclose the item.

“If you don’t remember, you can let me know if there is something that you lost recently that you might have included in your return accidentally,” an email from a customer advisor said.

“I would suggest having a little rummage around the house and asking family members if anything is missing,” they added.

The retailer also offered to dispose of the item “in the most environmentally friendly way possible”, but Morgan said she didn’t want them to do this without identifying the item.

Morgan has documented the ordeal in a video posted to TikTok on Wednesday 7 April, which has since received almost 500,000 views. “It’s obviously important, but I can’t think,” she wrote.

In another email in December, Morgan informed Asos that she thinks she may have misplaced a piece of jewellery, an item of makeup or even underwear.

She said she had also recently lost her University ID card, which she previously thought she dropped on a walk.

Having not heard back for months, Morgan assumed her item had been thrown away.

But on 6 April, she received an email confirming that the mystery item was not a university ID card.

“But you are on the right lines of it being a card. If you could have a think of any other cards you may be missing and get back to us,” the email said.

Shocked by the response, Morgan wrote on TikTok: “Feel like I’m on a scavenger hunt. Why can’t they just tell me?”

Speaking to the BBC, Morgan said she thinks the item must be something of value.

“It feels like a massive game of Cluedo trying to figure it out,” she said.

“It’s frustrating because I haven’t lost any bank cards so I know it’s not necessarily important, but for them to be this persistent it has to be something worth continually asking me.”

Asos’ refund policy states that it is not responsible for any items that are returned by mistake.

“If we’re able to locate the items (it’s not always possible) and you’d like these returned to you, we may ask you to cover the delivery cost.”

The Independent has contacted Asos for comment.

