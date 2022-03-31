Student held over teacher's machete killing at Prague school

Police in the Czech capital have arrested a student over the machete killing of a teacher at a Prague vocational school, officials said on Thursday.

The suspect, a student from the school, was detained after a manhunt that involved hundreds of officers, police said.

Education Minister Petr Gazdik said the incident was likely a result of a conflict between the teacher and the student. He gave no more details.

“It’s something that should have not happened,” Gazdik said.

