Student filmmaker killed recording in California sand dunes

A student cinematographer was killed when an off-road vehicle full of young filmmakers rolled over in California sand dunes.

Authorities say the group included the 29-year-old victim from Chapman University, and three film students from the University of Southern California.

They were taking pictures on a large sand dune on the Imperial Sand Dunes Recreation Area, which is 150 miles east of San Diego.

A California Highway Patrol spokesman, Officer Arturo Platero, said the vehicle had climbed to the crest of the sand dune when it either rolled over, or went over the top and rolled.

“All of those on board were wearing their safety harness apart from the deceased. The individual suffered fatal injuries in the rollover,” Officer Platero said.

The victim, Peng Wang, who was originally from China, was acting as cinematographer on a production with the USC School of Cinematic Arts students, the school confirmed.

“Our deepest sympathy is with the family members of the deceased student on this tragic loss,” Elizabeth Daley, dean of the school, said. “We also send condolences to the Chapman University community.”

She said that the university “does not tolerate violations of safety protocols” and that they were investigating the circumstances of the fatal accident.

Wang had worked on several short films that had appeared at film festivals, including the Los Angeles Film Awards best drama short Daemon, according to The Los Angeles Times.

“We have extraordinarily strict safety protocols, but in this case, we had a student who volunteered on an independent project and we have no control over those,” said Stephen Galloway, dean of Dodge College of Film and Media Arts at Chapman University.

“I cannot imagine anything worse than a terrifically talented, brilliant young cinematographer dying on a production, and I’m outraged that strict safety measures were not in place on this.”

